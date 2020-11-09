CAUGHT: Police bust drink and drug drivers in mining town

DRINK and drug drivers kept police busy at the weekend, with three people charged by police at a Central Queensland mining town.

Two mid-range drink drivers were taken off the road at Moranbah, as well as a 35-year-old drug driver.

Police intercepted a 33-year-old Bucasia man driving on Saint Francis Drive about 12.30am on Saturday, November 7.

He returned a positive roadside breath test (RBT) and later allegedly recorded a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .127.

His licence was immediately suspended.

On Sunday, November 8, police intercepted another drink driver with an alleged BAC of .12.

The 25-year-old Maroochydore man was pulled over by police for an RBT about 12.26am on Batchelor Parade.

Further checks revealed the mans licence was also disqualified by court and the vehicle he was driving was both unregistered and uninsured, police allege.

Both men are expected to appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on December 10.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said police also intercepted a 35-year-old Moranbah woman who was allegedly drug driving on Peak Downs Mine Rd.

She was pulled over by police conducting patrols at about 3pm, on Friday, November 6.

The driver allegedly returned a positive road side drug test and had her licence was immediately suspended for 24 hours.

The woman will appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on December 10, in relation to charges of drug driving and exceeding the speed limit.

Snr Sgt Dyer said driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs was not worth the risk.

“It can lead to tragic consequences, serious charges and the immediate suspension of your driver’s licence,” he said.

“Moranbah Police maintain a high visibility presence on the roads in and around Moranbah, placing a particular emphasis on tackling the Fatal Five and detecting behaviour which places other road users at risk.

“While it is disappointing that drivers take the risk of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the fact that they are intercepted and taken off the roads shows the proactive response police take to keeping the roads safe.”