Caught prisoner refuses to dob on Rocky jail escape partner

A PRISONER who has been caught after a weekend jail break in Rockhampton is refusing to help police catch his partner in crime.

On Sunday, two prisoners reportedly broke out of the Capricornia Correctional Centre's farm facility using a wheelie bin and doona.

Yesterday, police re-captured Brian Illington Trent Tapim in Sarina at 4pm.

However, he's not helping them with any details about the whereabouts of Jermaine Lee Anderson, 30.

Speaking at a media conference this morning, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said Tapim was not cooperating with police, who were following a number of inquiries today in regards to catching Anderson.

EDGING CLOSER: Detective Snr Sgt Luke Peachey briefs the media on the escaped prisoners after one was recaptured near Mackay. Chris Ison ROK300118cpolice1

"We are uncertain of his exact location, we have an indication that he's obviously got known associates throughout Rockhampton and Gladstone, and also further down south," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Tapim is set to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court this morning.

When it came to catching Tapim, Det Snr Sgt Peachey said public assistance played an important role in tracking him down.

A member of the public called police after seeing footage from one of the media outlets and recognised Tapim.

"He camped through a cane paddock and was located a short time later by the owner of the property where he was trying to remain," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

He said when police located Tapim, "the only person that was actually found was him".

"We also have reports that there were other persons involved, however, we have been unable to verify that or locate those other persons," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444 immediately.