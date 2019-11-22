Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robert John Edward Richards was on the way to a Yeppoon pub when police caught him in possession of a knife.
Robert John Edward Richards was on the way to a Yeppoon pub when police caught him in possession of a knife.
News

Caught taking knife to the pub

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN heading to a Yeppoon pub with a knife concealed in a shorts pocket didn’t count on running into police on the way there.

Robert John Edward Richards was walking with a female along William St on November 3 when officers stopped and spoke with them.

Richards, 23, was detained for a search and during that, police found a folding knife concealed in a pocket stitched into the waistband of his shorts.

Richards said the knife was used for plastering and fishing and confirmed that he was going to the pub at the time.

He pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing a knife in a public place.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said this type of offence was very prevalent in society, unfortunately.

Richards was fined $300 and possession his knife was forfeited.

knife robert john edward richards yeppoon magistrates court yeppoon pub
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Plenty of smiles at Rocky's Christmas Parade

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Plenty of smiles at Rocky's Christmas Parade

        News Were you photographed at the 2019 Christmas Parade?

        Rockhampton’s Botanic Gardens turns 150 this month

        premium_icon Rockhampton’s Botanic Gardens turns 150 this month

        News Rockhampton’s Botanic Gardens hits milestone

        ‘The amount of damage you have done to this community is enormous’

        premium_icon ‘The amount of damage you have done to this community is...

        News All members of the Central Queensland’s biggest drug ring are now behind bars.

        UPDATE: Police release CCTV footage of FoodWorks robbery

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police release CCTV footage of FoodWorks robbery

        News WATCH: The alleged offender jumped the counter, armed with a screwdriver, and...