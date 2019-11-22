Caught taking knife to the pub

Robert John Edward Richards was on the way to a Yeppoon pub when police caught him in possession of a knife.

A MAN heading to a Yeppoon pub with a knife concealed in a shorts pocket didn’t count on running into police on the way there.

Robert John Edward Richards was walking with a female along William St on November 3 when officers stopped and spoke with them.

Richards, 23, was detained for a search and during that, police found a folding knife concealed in a pocket stitched into the waistband of his shorts.

Richards said the knife was used for plastering and fishing and confirmed that he was going to the pub at the time.

He pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing a knife in a public place.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said this type of offence was very prevalent in society, unfortunately.

Richards was fined $300 and possession his knife was forfeited.