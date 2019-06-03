Caulfield stable's winning double

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: Jockey Joe Bowditch hopes to guide Mahis Angel to more success after a winning ride in last week's $50,000 3YO race at Ipswich racetrack.

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: Jockey Joe Bowditch hopes to guide Mahis Angel to more success after a winning ride in last week's $50,000 3YO race at Ipswich racetrack. Cordell Richardson

TURF CHAT

THE Caulfield-based Lloyd Kennewell stable had a day out at Ipswich at the final meeting prior to the Ipswich Cup on June 15.

Lloyd Kennewell has taken over the stable that his father Gary built in Adelaide. Among the previous stable successes was the Ipswich Cup Day Listed Eye Liner Stakes with Conservatorium in 2013.

The Ipswich Racetrack is clearly becoming a happy hunting ground for the Kennewells after a double from just two starters last Wednesday.

Joe Bowditch, who rode Conservatorium at Ipswich in 2013, was aboard both winners on Wednesday - Poet's Landing and Mahis Angel.

Poet's Landing made it three wins from seven starts and Mahis Angel three from nine as each comfortably won and the stable planned the next steps.

Poet's Landing could have a suitable race on Ipswich Cup Day.

Mahis Angel was being aimed for the Queensland Derby on Saturday after winning the three-year-old over 2210 metres to take the lion's share of the $50,000 prize at Ipswich.

The two wins netted the Kennewell stable $52,800 prize money for their Ipswich visit. However the bonus was the avenue of a late entry for Mahis Angel in the Queensland Derby.

Immediately after the race, connections were working out the possibility of a Derby start, and what would be the next course of action with the son of Mahisara.

Bowditch rides predominantly for the Kennewell stable and is a Group 1 winner with the Kennewell's smart Viddora in the Winterbottom Stakes in Perth, and the Moir Stakes last Spring at Moonee Valley. This mare has won near to $3m in prize money across a stellar career.

Another rider in sparkling current form is former Ipswich Premier Jockey and Ipswich Cup winner Michael Cahill who won the last race on Wednesday with the Michael Costa trained Malahide.

This was season win number 22 at Ipswich for Cahill. He sits six wins behind last year's premier jockey Jeff Lloyd with just two months of the season remaining.

Flashy win

IPSWICH trainer Ron Drysdale had a winner at Ipswich on Wednesday with the flashy galloper Grey Skies. The near white coloured gelding strode away at the end providing quite a spectacle on course to onlookers.

It was the first Metropolitan win for apprentice Miki Nakao as she makes her way in the racing world after having emigrated from Japan a decade ago.

After a maiden win at his sixth career start, continuation of winning form would see this galloper drawing a bit of a fan base as has the similarly coloured galloper The Candy Man. This Barry Baldwin trained galloper is aiming for an eighth consecutive win in the Brisbane Cup after building quite a fan base in recent times.

Nearly our turn

THERE was a punting blowout in the Group 1 Queensland Oaks on Saturday at Doomben as the Gold Coast's Winning Ways headed a massive trifecta dividend of in excess of $183,000 for a dollar investment.

This weekend is Queensland's biggest race as the Bostonian attempts a clean sweep of the Brisbane Group 1 sprints in the Stradbroke Handicap. Despite a big weight under handicap conditions, The Bostonian will be some chance of providing jockey Michael Cahill and New Zealand trainer Tony Pike a glorious treble.

It is then to Ipswich on June 15 as Cup fever continues to build in the City. Sold out marquee tickets in most areas, growing interest in Fashions on the Field and off-course activities, and higher activity reported by fashion and accessories retailers mean the big day is nearing.

A continuing long-term forecast for clear skies and cool weather will all help to swell the interest in Cup Day 2019.

Next meeting

The historic Ipswich Cup is on June 15.