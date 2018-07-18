Cause of Bouldercombe single vehicle roll-over unknown

A MALE person has been taken to Rockhampton hospital following an accident near Bouldercombe.

Emergency Services were called to the Burnett highway, about five kilometres from the Rockhampton turn off, at 3.22pm.

The call was for a reported single vehicle roll-over.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a male patient in his 20s was take to hospital with spinal precautions.

It also believed he had minor lacerations to his head.

It is unknown at this stage how the accident occurred.