Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rocky the Croc was found dead in his pen last month.
Rocky the Croc was found dead in his pen last month.
News

Cause of death determined for beloved croc

Kaitlyn Smith
4th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POST-MORTEM exam has determined the cause of death for Koorana Crocodile Farm’s longstanding resident, Rocky.

Rocky passed away late last month after he was unexpectedly found dead in his pen.

The examination was performed by the farm’s owner, John Lever. He concluded that Rocky had died of organ failure.

“I found his lungs were shot to pieces, his liver was as hard as a rock and granular inside – what that means I don’t particularly know.”

Rocky the Croc unexpectedly passed away late last month.
Rocky the Croc unexpectedly passed away late last month.

“He died obviously of organ failure, but what caused it I’m not too sure.”

The farm received him in 1982 when Rocky was only six years old. He was estimated to be around 40-years-old, five metres long and weighed more than a tonne.

“It’s all a bit sad really, we’re still getting over [his passing],” Mr Lever said.

crocodile death koorana crocodile farm rocky croc saltwater crocodiles
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ZILZIE TO PARIS: Artist makes her way into the fashion world

        premium_icon ZILZIE TO PARIS: Artist makes her way into the fashion world

        News Her painting designs were printed onto textiles which were worn in Paris Fashion Week last month.

        • 4th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
        Stakes high as Nationals MPs vote on leadership

        premium_icon Stakes high as Nationals MPs vote on leadership

        News CQ’s National MPs have key roles in the power struggle to decide the next leader...

        Shark nets to make shock return to Queensland waters

        premium_icon Shark nets to make shock return to Queensland waters

        Environment Shark nets and drumlines will be redeployed in Queensland waters

        TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Happiness is a gift to be shared

        TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Happiness is a gift to be shared

        News Columnist Jordie Lynch says happiness is almost on the brink of becoming a luxury...