Cause of death determined for beloved croc

A POST-MORTEM exam has determined the cause of death for Koorana Crocodile Farm’s longstanding resident, Rocky.

Rocky passed away late last month after he was unexpectedly found dead in his pen.

The examination was performed by the farm’s owner, John Lever. He concluded that Rocky had died of organ failure.

“I found his lungs were shot to pieces, his liver was as hard as a rock and granular inside – what that means I don’t particularly know.”

“He died obviously of organ failure, but what caused it I’m not too sure.”

The farm received him in 1982 when Rocky was only six years old. He was estimated to be around 40-years-old, five metres long and weighed more than a tonne.

“It’s all a bit sad really, we’re still getting over [his passing],” Mr Lever said.