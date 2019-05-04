Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRIME SCENE: Police vehicles surround a property on Todd Ave , Yeppoon, which was the scene of a suspicious death .
CRIME SCENE: Police vehicles surround a property on Todd Ave , Yeppoon, which was the scene of a suspicious death . Contributed
Crime

Cause of death report months away in murder investigation

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
4th May 2019 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTIGATIONS into the cause of death of a Yeppoon man where another has been accused of his murder has been delayed due to backlogs at a Brisbane forensic centre.

Lyorde Francis Painter, 49, was charged with one count of murder after Shane O'Brien, 57, was located dead in a Todd Ave residence on February 22 at 2.10pm.

Police allege Mr O'Brien had severe head injuries.

Shane O'Brien is not prepared to put up with the misuse of his information
Shane O'Brien is not prepared to put up with the misuse of his information Trish Bowman

Painter's charge was mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday where police prosecutor Julie Marsden requested a three to four-month adjournment.

Ms Marsden said the investigating officer's enquiries to the Queensland Health Forensic and Scientific Services in Brisbane had led to the lengthy adjournment request.

She said due to a backlog at the service centre in Coopers Plains, the pathology and cause of death reports would not be ready no earlier than four months.

Ms Marsden said the first round of exhibits were sent to Brisbane on March 20.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke requested a mention in a month for an update.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale adjourned Painter's matters until May 29.

Painter was remanded in custody.

lyorde francis painter murder shane o'brien tmbcourt yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Fresh flowers a blooming success at Kabra family farm

    premium_icon Fresh flowers a blooming success at Kabra family farm

    Rural The flowers are organic and chemical free, grown 'as naturally as possible'

    Campdraft fundraising nears $400K, custom saddle for auction

    premium_icon Campdraft fundraising nears $400K, custom saddle for auction

    News Self taught saddle maker donates custom kit for charity auction

    Landry hints Stanage Bay Rd funds, candidates debate issue

    premium_icon Landry hints Stanage Bay Rd funds, candidates debate issue

    Council News There could be an announcement coming in the next fortnight.

    Candidate's plans to support Capricornia's small businesses

    premium_icon Candidate's plans to support Capricornia's small businesses

    Politics Our local candidates have differing views on the helping businesses.