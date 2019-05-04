Cause of death report months away in murder investigation

CRIME SCENE: Police vehicles surround a property on Todd Ave , Yeppoon, which was the scene of a suspicious death .

INVESTIGATIONS into the cause of death of a Yeppoon man where another has been accused of his murder has been delayed due to backlogs at a Brisbane forensic centre.

Lyorde Francis Painter, 49, was charged with one count of murder after Shane O'Brien, 57, was located dead in a Todd Ave residence on February 22 at 2.10pm.

Police allege Mr O'Brien had severe head injuries.

Painter's charge was mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday where police prosecutor Julie Marsden requested a three to four-month adjournment.

Ms Marsden said the investigating officer's enquiries to the Queensland Health Forensic and Scientific Services in Brisbane had led to the lengthy adjournment request.

She said due to a backlog at the service centre in Coopers Plains, the pathology and cause of death reports would not be ready no earlier than four months.

Ms Marsden said the first round of exhibits were sent to Brisbane on March 20.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke requested a mention in a month for an update.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale adjourned Painter's matters until May 29.

Painter was remanded in custody.