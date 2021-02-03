Cause of Depot Hill house fire still remains a mystery

The Kent St home was completely destroyed.

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 7AM: Investigations are still continuing into the cause of a house fire in Depot Hill on Monday night.

The home was completely destroyed and no persons were injured.

Fire investigators visited the scene yesterday however a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

INITIAL TUESDAY 7AM: Ashes and burnt timber remains of a two-storey timber home as a fire tore through the Depot Hill property in an hour on Monday night.

Multiple fire crews were called to Kent Street around 7.45pm to the home which was already destroyed.

The fire was completely out by 8.30pm.

Fire crews were called to attend again around midnight for smouldering.

One male occupant, the only resident of the home, was safe.

Fire investigators are expected to attend on Tuesday morning.