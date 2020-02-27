Cause of Rockhampton teen’s mystery death determined

THE CAUSE of Rockhampton teenager David Pham’s death still remains a mystery to the public, despite an extensive investigation ending.

The 18-year-old Koongal man’s body was found in the back seat of a white Subaru SUV on Brendonna Rd, Burua, south of Gladstone, on April 3, 2019.

The vehicle was ­undamaged and was noticed parked in the abandoned spot around 3.30pm by a member of the public.

Police said at the time there was no obvious answers to the cause of the unusual death.

David was not known to police.

His Vietnamese family moved to Rockhampton about 13 years ago and Phuc Thien Hoang (David) Pham played football for the Nerimbera Magpies.

David graduated from high school at Emmaus College in 2018.

He had worked as a workshop cleaner at Tropical Auto Group for eight months and only the week before had quit his job and told his boss he was going overseas.

He was described by his boss, Tim Green, as a good kid who was polite, reliable and friendly.

A funeral was held for David on April 13 at St Mary’s Church in Berserker.

David Pham was found deceased in the back seat of a car on April 3, 2019.

Updates about the investigation into David’s death have been regularly requested from the Coroners Court of Queensland.

Forensic evidence was tested at Queensland Police’s Brisbane laboratory.

David’s body was sent to John Tonge, the mortuary for Queensland Health Forensic and Scientific Services.

It is understood there was a significant backlog of coronial investigations in the past few years.

On February 7, a spokesperson of the Coroners Court of Queensland advised that the matter had been finalised.

“Central Coroner’s coronial investigation into the death of Mr Pham has been finalised by way of chamber findings,” the spokesperson said.

“The family of Mr Pham have been provided with a copy of the coroner’s findings.”

The Morning Bulletin ­applied for copies of the report, which are rarely approved, and received a response on February 26.

“Following consultation with the deceased’s next of kin the Central Coroner has determined that the coronial documents requested will not be released,” a Coroners Court of Queensland spokesperson said.