Causeway Lake proves ideal venue for junior tri

READY TO RACE: Entrants receive some last-minute instructions before hitting the course for the Fitzroy Frogs under-15 triathlon at the Causeway Lake on Sunday. Picture: JANN HOULEY

TRIATHLON: Causeway Lake is the ideal venue for junior triathlons, according to club president Craig McCormack.

About 30 participants, aged five to 12, took part in the club’s under-15 triathlon at the venue on Sunday.

Three events were run over different distances for different age groups and skill levels.

McCormack was pleased with the turnout and with the venue.

“It’s a new course for us and we had to sort a few things out,” he said.

Competitors hit the water in the junior triathlon on Sunday. Picture: JANN HOULEY

“We are definitely going to return because it’s really suitable for the kids.

”It was a relatively small event but we got the enthusiasm that we wanted and we will definitely build on that.

“There were lots of nerves and excitement to begin with. Then there was some exhilaration and you could see some of them really testing themselves and pushing through some personal barriers.

“At the finish line, they were all champions and there were plenty of big smiles. It was really nice to see the kids getting the support of parents, friends and other spectators.”

Sarah Littlechild had a go at a “real” triathlon on Sunday.

The nine-year-old has been part of a Tri-Stars program at Taranganba State School since the start of the year.

Sarah Littlechild was excited to compete in her first triathlon.

She said her class practised riding and running at school, and swimming at the Cooee Bay pool on Fridays.

McCormack said Sunday’s event provided a good introduction to triathlon.

“This is what the club wants to do. Club events cater for 12 years plus but typically adults do our bigger events because of the open roads and longer distances,” he said.

“We realise there’s a space to fill for the juniors.

“Events like this give them confidence and they get to learn the basic skills of triathlon and get an appreciation of what’s involved in an event without being intimidated by a bigger event and racing against adults.”

McCormack said the Frogs would hold an under-10 duathlon in Rockhampton in February, similar to what they ran in Quay St last year.

They would also again stage the Rockhampton Triathlon, a women’s only and under-15 event, on March 29.

Last year’s event attracted 100 juniors and McCormack is confident they will better that next year.

Meanwhile, the Frogs head to Tannum Sands on Sunday for their next club event, which will feature enticer and sprint distances and a duathlon and aquathlon.

