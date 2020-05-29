Caution: Planned burn takes place in North Rocky

QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife Service participated in planned burning within the Mount Archer State Forest in North Rockhampton on Thursday.

Their activity was part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Mount Archer, Rockhampton and New Zealand Gully areas over coming days.

The aim of the burning is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on our roads so it is important that motorists in smoke-affected

areas drive safely to the conditions.

Visitors and nearby residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications nearby if suffering from a respiratory illness.

For more information, contact (07) 4936 0570.