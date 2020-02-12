Caves grazier is a city girl no longer

Linda Richardson with eight-month old Blake at the CQLX sales on Wednesday

A SELF-CONFESSED ‘black sheep’ had her eye on some speckled heifers at the Central Queensland Livestock ­Exchange on Wednesday morning.

Linda Richardson was born in Sydney and raised on the Gold Coast but she escaped the city life for a life on the land in Central Queensland.

“It’s a far better lifestyle; ­sitting in traffic all day is not my cup of tea,” she said.

Ms Richardson and her husband run cattle on a 40-hectare agistment out at The Caves while they maintain their full-time jobs in town.

The past few weeks of good rain has been a stark contrast to conditions since they bought the land a couple of years ago.

“We lost at least five head in the dry season, a few of them from trying to climb down the steep banks of Lakes Creek for a drink,” she said.

“Waiting for something to happen you can not control, it takes a toll after a few years.”

It was particularly ­expensive for the Richardsons to start buying grain at the end of the year while the rains held off.

“If you sell your stock, you’re shooting yourself in the foot but, if you can’t feed them, they’re going to die,” Ms ­Richardson said.

“It is what it is; you just suck it up.”

But with grass greening in the paddocks over the past few weeks, the Richardsons will have to bid high for the “fat, ­little heifers” they’re after.

“They’re sitting around $3.50 per kilo; we’ll see how we go.”

The Richardsons intend to put their Brangus bull over the heifers to produce some calves and weaners for sale.

He may not be up to a ­muster yet, but 8 month old Blake loves to get out on the property with his parents.

And with another baby due in August, the Richardsons are going to be even busier throughout the upcoming winter months.

When she’s not lugging Blake around, Ms Richardson is helping her husband with some rural fencing, but she wouldn’t go back to a city life for quids.

“It’s a better lifestyle for kids to get off the couch and out from behind the stupid television and games,” Ms Richardson said.

“Our kids are going to have more responsibility to help the family.

“I think it will make them better people in the long run.”