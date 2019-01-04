Caves Progress Society call for help answered

RESCUE: Gemma Brennan with the steer she showed at The Caves show.

THE CAVES community has come together to save the agricultural show from the possibility of not running this year.

More than 20 people attended Thursday night's emergency meeting at The Caves Showgrounds, with extra chairs having to beadded to accommodate the overwhelming community support.

Toot the magic clown with Matilda Peff at The Caves Show. Chris Ison ROK280413cshow11

Caves Progress Society treasurer Louise Barron said only a handful of people had attended the past few meetings.

"To actually see people are wanting to get behind the event and make it a success was wonderful,” Mrs Barron said.

"We had a few new faces and we ended up having four or five new memberships to the committee in general.

"I am continuing with the treasurer role, our president Arthur Macdonald is taking on the role of co-ordinator, and Beth Jepson and Jenny Hinchliffe have taken on the big roles of show secretary.”

Peter Curtis, President of the Central Queensland sub chamber Qld Agricultural Shows, Beth Jepson, Show Secretary Louise Barron Treasurer and Arthur Macdonald President of The Caves Progress and The Caves Show. Contributed

Mrs Barron said the show was saved thanks to the awareness that the community was going to lose something special.

"Once it's gone it's really hard to get back,” she said.

She said since the news the show would run, the response from the community had been nothing but positive.

"The fact we had so many people turn up, it's obvious the show is something people want,” she said.

"Now that it is going to happen, that is a positive thing for the community. I just want the community to know the show is on and people can still volunteer to help.

"I hope to see lots of faces there new and old.”

The Caves Show, April 27, at the Caves Showgrounds.