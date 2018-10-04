Caves Rodeo draws out the crowds to family friendly event

RODEO: BULLS, broncos and barrels, The Caves Rodeo last Friday night had something for everyone.

Over 1000 spectators from across the country travelled from far and wide to watch 90 riders tackle some of the region's finest beasts.

The Caves Progress and Agriculture Society president Art Macdonald said the event was a huge success.

"We had U12s poddies, pee wee junior barrels, then the main events which included the junior and rookie bulls and then the open bulls,” Macdonald said.

"It's different to other rodeos because it's not just bull rides.”

Along with a range of experience riders were those who have only just begun their buck wild journey in the sport.

Mount Morgan's Radlen Chamberlain was involved in his second rodeo ride and his first open bare back ride on the night.

"Radlen didn't do too bad, he did quite well,” Macdonald said.

"He's a good bloke and not afraid to give it a go.

"I commend him and hope he'll be back next year.”

Another notable rider of the night was young Charley Lamb, who was the only girl involved in the U12s poddies division.

"Charley did really well,” Macdonald said.

"She will be an Australian bull-rider champion is she keeps going.

"She's got a knack for it.”

Macdonald commended all the open riders in the broncos and bulls categories for their performance on the night, as well as the night's entertainment in comedy clown CC Moody, who kept the kids and crowd entertained all night.

"It was good for atmosphere and the crowd loved it,” he said.

"It really pushed the family atmosphere, which is what we're all about.

"We keep the gate prices low and children under 12 get free entry, so families can afford to come, have a good time and be social.

"Some of the organising committee and the competitors are 2nd or 3rd generation riders at the Caves Rodeo.”

As is the case with most thrill-seeking sports, there were a couple of injuries on the night, including that of a CQ teen who was injured in the first ride of the night.

"I spoke to the ambulance driver a few hours later and he was all good,” Macdonald said.

"They took him to the hospital for a check up and he was fine and in high spirits.”

Another young rider had to pull out of his open bull ride after he received a minor ligament wrist injury during his first two rookie bulls.

The Caves Rodeo has been around since 1978 and after a 17 year hiatus, was bought back to life last year.

The revival of the rodeo was met with huge support from the community and prompted Macdonald to push to make the rodeo an annual event once more.

"But it will go on depending on how bad the drought will get,” he said.

"Most people that come are farm owners, property owners and cattlemen and when there's drought, there's not much money.

"We'll see how we go next year, but we're looking at having it again.”

Macdonald also praised the "excellent stock” that was provided on the night by local contractors Corrie Bucking Bulls, Busby Bucking Horses and Wallace Bucking Bulls.

"The Busby famly have done every Caves Rodeo since 1978 bar one adn it's been a long lasting partnership I hope keeps oging,” Macdonald said.

"The stock we had on the night was second to none.

"Using local contractors is a priority but we don't have to look because it's already there in CQ.

"CQ has top quality stock.”

Macdonald would like to thank all the volunteers, spectators, competitors and the rodeo committee for their involvement.