Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Breaking

Cawarral fire upgraded to 'bushfire'

Jack Evans
by
11th Aug 2019 12:13 PM

UPDATE 4pm: THE Cawarral fire has been upgraded to bushfire status by Queensland Fire and Emergency services.

QFES crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Cawarral Road.

A QFES update has relieved the fire is "contained” but crews are expected to remain on scene into the evening.

QFES says there is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke is affecting the area, so residents are being told to close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

UPDATE 3pm: FIRE crews remain on scene fighting the fire.

Cawarrel Rd also remains closed to traffic as crews work to manage the fire.

More to come.

12:10pm: RURAL fire and urban crews are on scene at a large grass fire on Cawarral Rd, near Rockhampton.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirm there are currently five units attending the fire and more have been requested.

Fire services received the call for the blaze just after 11.15am.

Reports from the scene indicate a large grass fire as large as a football field about 40 metres from a house.

There were unconfirmed reports of a resident suffering burns to his legs.

Large clouds of smoke are visible from Emu Park Road.

Fire fighters report zero visibility in the vicinity with heavy smoke across Emu Park Road.

Police being called to assist with traffic control at both ends of the smoke area.

The rural fire service advises that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

More to come

