Cawarral soaps hand made with love using CQ produce

NESTLED in her beautifully boho chic decorated workshop surrounded by sweet and floral smells, Kylie Robertson is busy at work making handmade soaps.

Based in Cawarral, Ladybug Lane Soapery has gained quite the large following with stocks in about 20 CQ stores.

Mrs Roberston's story started six years ago when her youngest daughter was a year old.

With four children, she was looking for something that would be "hers”.

"After our fourth child, I needed something for me that wasn't being a mum or wife,” she said.

Making soaps was a hobby Mrs Robertson found herself falling into and loving it.

She started off make glycerine soap which she described as a "melt and pour process” as the soap is already made.

The soap bars on the shelves setting and curing. Allan Reinikka ROK251018asoap5

A few years ago, looking for a "bit more of a challenge”, she took the plunge and started making the whole soap, all from scratch.

She started out working from her kitchen bench.

"Every day I had to thoroughly wash it all down and get ready for tea,” she said.

She then moved to the laundry before eventually gaining her own space in the shed.

Now, as her business is booming, she continues to work hard to keep up with the demand.

Between her four children, now aged 7, 9, 13 and 15, and her husband Craig who owns a new fishing charter business, Reel Fishing CQ, she has a busy lifestyle.

She tries to get all of her soap making done in in the five-and-a-half hours while the kids are at school.

AT WORK: Kylie Robertson preparing a soap mixture. Allan Reinikka ROK251018asoap1

The process:

Take your liquid, which can be goat's milk, coconut oil or rain water and add lye (sodium hydroxide).

Mrs Robertson explains the biggest misconception is the end product contains lye. After 24 to 48 hours, there is no lye present.

Using lye is the "only way you can make soaps”.

Then you add the oils with water which can be olive oil, which makes the soap gentle on the skin, or coconut oil, which makes a harder bar and is also nice on the skin.

Then you add the fragrances, of which Mrs Robertson has an abundance of choices of in her workshop, and colours.

Now for the fun part - Mrs Robertson uses a stick blender, which she has gone through a few of, and mixes it.

Pouring the mixture into the moulds. Allan Reinikka ROK251018asoap2

Within a minute, the mixture is ready to be poured into a mould.

After 24 hours you can take it out of the mould and cut it into bars.

It takes six weeks to set and cure as the water evaporates and makes a harder soap.

Bastille soap, which is a cold process soap made with at least 70 per cent olive oil, is a very soft soap and takes at least 12 months to set.

Collection of the colourful and decorated soaps. Ladybug Lane Soapery

Because it takes so long for the soaps to be ready, Mrs Robertson is constantly thinking ahead.

Gift baskets and orders are very popular around Mother's Day and Christmas.

Christmas ducks from the festive collection. Allan Reinikka ROK251018asoap7

Planning for Christmas, Mrs Robertson started making stocks in August.

"It amazes me to see the love people do have for soap... they do really get excited for soap,” she said.

"It's great, it's nice to see that something I have made is making people happy.”

For the ingredients, Mrs Robertson uses as much local produce as she can.

She uses Dawson Valley Free Range's milk from Baralaba for her milk and lard soaps.

In her other products, she uses Ironpot Honey Pot from Yeppoon.

She also uses coconut oils and sugar for the sugar scrub from That Wholefood Place in Berserker.

She also makes goat milk moisturiser using fresh goat milk from Datadoo Anglo Nubian Stud in Glendale.

"By the time you pay for shipping it's just as cheap to use what you have locally... try and support other locals,” she said.

Fragrances used in the soaps. Allan Reinikka ROK251018asoap6

Mrs Robertson's favourite products are the black amber and lavender soap and the spearmint essential oil scent.

The most popular soap is the black raspberry and vanilla soap.

And whatever you buy you can be absolutely assured that it is the best product you can get.

"I am very hard on myself,” Mrs Robertson said.

"Nothing leaves here unless I am 100 per cent happy about it.”

"What I have going out is my product.”