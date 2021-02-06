Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Cawarral woman paid the price for driving while her licence was disqualified by a court order.
A Cawarral woman paid the price for driving while her licence was disqualified by a court order.
News

Cawarral woman cops two-year driving ban

Darryn Nufer
6th Feb 2021 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Cawarral woman made the mistake of driving while disqualified by a court order and she paid the price.

Vicky Wilson, 44, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court heard that Wilson was caught by police on Farm Street, North Rockhampton, at 3.29am on May 9 last year.

Wilson told police she thought her licence had been disqualified for one month, but it had actually been disqualified for three months.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Wilson $750 and disqualified her from driving for two years.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Farnborough driver cops two-year ban

World War II ‘ornaments’ land Yeppoon man in court

Farnborough Beach driver caught out

disqualified driving tmbcourt vicky wilson yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Seeds planted for Woorabinda’s economic empowerment

        Premium Content Seeds planted for Woorabinda’s economic empowerment

        Environment A new industry’s export potential could drastically reduce unemployment in the rural shire.

        Man grows marijuana plants to avoid buying from dealers

        Premium Content Man grows marijuana plants to avoid buying from dealers

        Crime He consumes marijuana to self-medicate mental health issues.

        Bidding frenzy at CQLX as records tumble

        Premium Content Bidding frenzy at CQLX as records tumble

        Rural CQLX’s heifer price per kilo record broken by 30c/kg during a bidding frenzy...

        Hundreds of inquiries about Rocky-Uluru direct flights

        Premium Content Hundreds of inquiries about Rocky-Uluru direct flights

        News Company owner: ‘Our Rocky clients are itching to get away.’