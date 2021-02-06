Cawarral woman cops two-year driving ban

A Cawarral woman paid the price for driving while her licence was disqualified by a court order.

A Cawarral woman paid the price for driving while her licence was disqualified by a court order.

Vicky Wilson, 44, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court heard that Wilson was caught by police on Farm Street, North Rockhampton, at 3.29am on May 9 last year.

Wilson told police she thought her licence had been disqualified for one month, but it had actually been disqualified for three months.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Wilson $750 and disqualified her from driving for two years.

