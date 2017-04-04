CBD buzzing as flood watchers flock to marker

Rocky locals have gathered to watch the Fitzroy flood.

QUAY Street is a hive of activity today as dozens of locals flock to the flood marker to watch the Fitzroy River rise.

From families pushing prams to police on horseback, the Rockhampton CBD is a hive of activity.

It's so busy, two Rockhampton businesses have turned out to feed the masses with hot baked goods from Bernie's Pies and hot coffee from Full of Beans on offer.

Tina Murphy from Bernie's Pies at the Rocky CBD flood marker. Melanie Plane

Bernie's Pies staff member Tina Murphy said it was the second day she had serviced the flood marker crowd.

"I sold out yesterday; I only had one pie left,” Tina said.

"I have heaps of pies, sausage rolls, a few nibblies, cakes and drinks here today.

"It's a bit of a different spot for us, it was the bosses idea to come down here.”

Michelle from Full of Beans coffee. Melanie Plane

Full of Beans barister Michelle Close had been flat out all morning.

"It has been quite busy, I have only been here for a couple of hours but it is pretty consistent,” Michelle said.

"Everyone is having a sticky beak and they like to walk around with a coffee at the same time.

"I'm normally doing a run for a few businesses around town but it is a bit slow with people flooded out so I decided to come down here.”