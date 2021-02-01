CBD cafe voted best in Rocky in Delicious competition

When asked what the secret to a good cup of coffee was, Ayden Chapman had only one thing to say – consistency.

The co-owner of Coffee Society in Rockhampton’s CBD credited consistency, along with good training and top customer service, to the cafe being voted the best in Rockhampton by News Corp readers.

Delicious Local has teamed up with Matt Preston to find the best cafes across Queensland, with regional winners to go head-to-head in a state final.

Ayden, who owns and operates Coffee Society with husband Spencer Chapman, said being voted the best in the Beef Capital felt great.

“Given what last year brought us, having something like this where people are rewarding us for the hard work that we have put in … it’s really good,” she said.

“It is huge exposure but it also gives us a bit of feedback and confidence in knowing we are doing the right thing.

“There are days where it’s really tough and everyone has their ups and downs, but the customers and the feedback is honestly the best thing in the world.

“Seeing people rally behind a little coffee shop in Rockhampton is just unreal.

“Whether or not we win or lose, or whether we are in the running or not, day to day we love what we do.”

Coffee Society Rockhampton owners Spencer and Ayden Chapman.

So what sets Coffee Society apart from the rest?

Ayden credits her team of dedicated staff and their no-room-for-error approach to every coffee and meal that crosses the counter.

“The staff that we have, have been an absolutely blessing,” she said.

“The staff can make or break a business, I know a lot of people won’t go back if they have received poor service or if a staff member was rude … so the staff that we have are lovely, they are nice people.

“Not everyone is allowed to touch the (coffee) machine, it’s a slow process for the training as it has to be perfect. Because if we stuff up one coffee, if it is that person’s one treat for their day or their week or month … if you ruin that, they will never come back.

“There are no inconsistencies, we are so pedantic, but it’s what we do and it has got to be right.”

The coffee is not the only thing that has customers returning to the CBD cafe, with its unique and accommodating menu also a hit with diners.

Ayden and Spencer add international flair to the cafe’s fare.

“Spencer and I are very well-travelled, Spence being from the UK and me growing up overseas as well, we have been very, very lucky with the food that we have been able to try,” Ayden said.

“Staying up to date, following a lot of foodies and global groups is really cool. Seeing what’s up and coming in different countries and whether it has hit Australia yet and trying to follow on that is really fun.”

Coffee Society is constantly taking on customer feedback to adapt its offering, which Ayden said played a big part in the introduction of their vegan menu.

“There was big support for that. There are some days when it is 50/50 between vegan and the regular menu, it is not a little niche anymore, veganism is such a big thing, it’s the norm now,” she said.

Coffee Society marks four years in business this May and attracts new customers by the day, with many taking advantage of the cafe’s app which launched last year – a move Ayden said changed the game entirely.

“We don’t have the luxury of having a drive-through or having an area where people can stop, pick-up and go, but having the app has meant people can order, pay and because we know 90 per cent of our customers, no one slips through the cracks and as soon as they come in their order is done,” she said.

“It has made a massive difference for us and everyone has received it really well.

“The app orders are increasing almost on a weekly basis and you can visually see it in end of day sales.

“The more people that know about it, the more people are coming in because it is so much easier for them.

“Just having to adapt, change and make sure everything is 10 times quicker than what it was before, even when it comes to pouring coffee now.

“There are not two people on the machine anymore, there are three. We have one person doing shots, one doing milk and another pouring the milk and calling it. It is just getting quicker and quicker.

“We make hundreds of coffees a day; a week at the moment we are going through 85-100kg of beans.”

Matt Preston said the search for the best cafe was just the start of the local push to help drive a food-led rebound from the effects of COVID.

“It’s clear from the vast number of nominations and votes we saw come in that local communities are rallying around their favourite eateries; supporting those food businesses who have done it tough over the past 12 months. That is exactly what we set out to achieve,” Mr Preston said.

“And this is just the beginning. Our local cafe winners are soon to appear in a statewide battle of the postcodes where the cream will rise to the top – as it always does.

“Don’t forget to have your say by checking out your state finalists and voting for your favourite.

“Make sure you keep following this fantastic search and supporting your local winners – next up we’ll be on the lookout for best pizza, so get thinking …”