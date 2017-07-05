CBD car park transformation set to stun residents

THOUSANDS of glittering fairy lights under the stars will set the scene for this year's spectacular 50th Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest Ball on Friday, October 13.

In a Pinefest first, this year the ball will be held on the top level of the Yeppoon carpark in Hill/Queen St which will be completely transformed for the event.

Lions Pinefest president Lou Shipway said the ball will be a celebration of the Pinefest's history on the Capricorn Coast and the ball coordinators will be going all out to ensure this year's ball will be spectacular.

"Because the ball will be held on Friday 13 and, given that it is Lions 50th year organising Pinefest, our theming will be black and gold which offers the opportunity for people to dress to the nines,” Ms Shipway said.

"The top level of the carpark will not be recognisable, there will be thousands of fairy lights complementing the existing lighting, the food will be an amazing tropical buffet, and we have live entertainment with the Rhonda Janes band with plenty of space on the dance floor for when the party really gets started.”

Ms Shipway said the Yeppoon Lions committee are encouraging all former winners and entrants of the Pinefest Ambassador Quest to come along and enjoy the festivities. Both at the ball and in the street parade the following day.

"While I am unable to give the public all the details just yet, I can assure the community this year's ball will be a highlight on the Capricorn Coast calendar,” she said.

"There will be some delightful surprises in store and of course some wonderful celebrations of 50 years of Pinefest Ambassador Entrant's achievements.”

Councillor Nigel Hutton was one of the people to come up with the plan to move the ball outdoors and was excited to see the concept become a reality.

He said the variation from the traditional indoor event will bring a fresh feel to the festival.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the use of the carpark was a great initiative by The Yeppoon Lions Club.

"It was always envisaged that the facility would be so much more than just a carpark,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The Pinefest committee have demonstrated another example of diversification for one of our community facilities and how the area can be utilised.”

Ticket information will be available this month.