CBD crash update: Shocked massage customer's close call

CAR WRECK: A car ploughed through a massage studio on Bolsover St, staff and customers were inside at the time. Russell Prothero
CAR WRECK: A car ploughed through a massage studio on Bolsover St, staff and customers were inside at the time. Russell Prothero
Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by

UPDATE 4.30PM: IT was meant to be a relaxing afternoon for this Rockhampton man.

Instead as he enjoyed a massage, a car came flying through the wall of the CBD business, ending about 50cm from his head.

The man spoke with The Morning Bulletin shortly after the ordeal about 3.30pm today.

He said his wife was meant to have been having the massage, but when she cancelled, he stepped in.

Two of the massage rooms at Healthy Rhythms Specialist Massage Studio were damaged by the crash.

A client and the owner of the massage studio were in the room which bore the brunt of the accident.

It is believed the owner was pinned against the wall by the massage table. She walked away from the accident and was escorted by ambulance to hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

It is understood the elderly lady driving the car said her brakes failed. She also walked away from the accident and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The extent of her injuries are also unknown.

The building owner is currently on site and it is believed he has organised for the building to be fixed as soon as possible.

So far it is believed there are no serious injuries to those involved.

BREAKING 3.30PM: EMERGENCY Service crews are on scene after a car dramatically smashed through the shop front of a CBD business about 3.30pm.

The vehicle has gone completely through the front window and into the Healthy Rhythms Specialist Massage Studio, next to Kern Arcade.

Witnesses described seeing the vehicle driving along Bolsover St normally before veering into the shop front.

It's not known if anyone was inside the building at the time.

Onlookers rushed to help.

More to come.

