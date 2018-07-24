CBD development behind closed doors at council meeting

SHOW HOLIDAY: Olivar Healey tries his luck with the laughing clowns. The show holiday is on today's agenda.

DEVELOPING the Rockhampton CBD remains high on the agenda but for today, the topic stays behind closed doors.

At today's Rockhampton Regional Council general meeting, the first since the 2018/19 budget was adopted, councillors will receive a confidential report into CBD development opportunities.

Also away from the public eye, councillors will discuss the contract for scavenging services and shop operation at the Lakes Creek Rd waste facility and council to council assistance in natural disasters.

Out in the open, with the public welcome to attend, topics up for discussion include next year's Rockhampton Show holiday, the former Frenchville rifle range.

The meeting is held at the Council Chambers, 232 Bolsover St and starts at 9am.