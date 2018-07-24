Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOW HOLIDAY: Olivar Healey tries his luck with the laughing clowns. The show holiday is on today's agenda.
SHOW HOLIDAY: Olivar Healey tries his luck with the laughing clowns. The show holiday is on today's agenda. Chris Ison ROK170616cshow2
News

CBD development behind closed doors at council meeting

by Christine Mckee
24th Jul 2018 12:30 AM

DEVELOPING the Rockhampton CBD remains high on the agenda but for today, the topic stays behind closed doors.

At today's Rockhampton Regional Council general meeting, the first since the 2018/19 budget was adopted, councillors will receive a confidential report into CBD development opportunities.

Also away from the public eye, councillors will discuss the contract for scavenging services and shop operation at the Lakes Creek Rd waste facility and council to council assistance in natural disasters.

Out in the open, with the public welcome to attend, topics up for discussion include next year's Rockhampton Show holiday, the former Frenchville rifle range.

The meeting is held at the Council Chambers, 232 Bolsover St and starts at 9am.

cbd redevelopment rockhampton regional council rockhampton show
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Livingstone budget rate rises and landlord tax revealed

    premium_icon Livingstone budget rate rises and landlord tax revealed

    News Mayor Bill Ludwig says the focus is on a more equitable distribution of rates and charges

    • 24th Jul 2018 12:56 AM
    Concerns raised about the GKI beach sand bag strategy

    premium_icon Concerns raised about the GKI beach sand bag strategy

    Environment The strategy to save Putney beach is not a popular one.

    • 24th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Deputy PM updates us on Rocky's beef road upgrade

    premium_icon Deputy PM updates us on Rocky's beef road upgrade

    Politics The upgrade will speed up transport from Gracemere to the abattoirs

    • 24th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    NBN roll-out going well: Landry

    premium_icon NBN roll-out going well: Landry

    Politics After copping ALP criticism, Michelle Landry talks up NBN roll out.

    • 24th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners