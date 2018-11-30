Menu
Two cars collide on Bolsover St Sth Rockhampton 10.30 AM Friday November 30
CBD office workers heard a 'massive bang'

by Jann Houley
30th Nov 2018 11:10 AM
11.10AM: TWO maroon cars collided outside the Kern Arcade car park about 10.30am.

A Ford Modeo sedan and a dual cab Holden ute sustained damage but the drivers seemed relatively unharmed in the crash on Bolsover St.

One driver complained of a sore shoulder as he sat in the shade of a bus stop waiting for emergency services.

Police briefly closed part of the road as Queensland Ambulance Service officers attended to the drivers and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services making the scene safe.

11.26AM: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one driver was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

