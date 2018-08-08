Menu
BLOCK REDEVELOPMENT: Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow revealed Council's bold plans for the long vacant Wintergarden Theatre site on Alma St.
CBD parking: 124 free spaces coming soon

Michelle Gately
8th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
THE eyesore block of vacant land which has blotted Rockhampton's CBD for years will soon be on the market as a development hot-spot.

In the meantime though, the block will transform into a convenient temporary parking area with 124 free spaces after Rockhampton Regional Council gave preliminary approval to its own development application yesterday morning.

There were however some changes to the application presented to the planning and regulatory committee meeting.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow argued landscaping, which would be at ratepayer expense, shouldn't be required for the car park given plans for it to be re-developed within two years.

Cr Strelow said council was preparing the documents to take the site to market for potential investors.

Although the space is a council initiative, the correct development application process must be followed.

However, Cr Strelow said the planting requirements seemed to be holding council to a higher standard than the general public.

She recommended a time restriction be placed on the landscaping and council resolved to landscape the site if re-development was not forthcoming within two years.

Council purchased the block for $1.25 million in March and construction could start as early as October.

In March, Cr Strelow said it was expected to cost $200,000 to seal the car park for free all day parking.

Council is particularly keen to see the site developed into a transport hub with a bus interchange and is working with the Department of Transport and Main Roads to make that a reality.

"It's great that we're going to be in a position to move forward and get this parking,” Cr Strelow said.

"I think most people are very, very keen to see it done.”

