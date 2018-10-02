CBD photowalk for budding photographers

ROCKY PHOTOWALK: Rockhampton Photography Club is participating in the Worldwide Photowalk on Saturday.

ASPIRING shutterbugs, come on down to the Worldwide Photowalk on Saturday.

The Rockhampton Photography Club is once again holding an event to get local budding photographers together for an afternoon to get to know the area and meet like-minded people.

The hour-long stroll will see participants move along the riverbank and through the CBD to capture moments in time in the river city.

Photography club members will be there to help learners get some great shots, whether it is with your camera or your phone, from beginners to gurus.

In its 11th year, the Worldwide Photowalk is an initiative of renowned photographer Scott Kelby. Almost 1000 Photowalks will take place across the world during the day.

Don't miss out on your chance to share your love of photography with the rest of the world.