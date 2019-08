Emergency services at a crash at Bolsover Street.

11.15AM: ROCKHAMPTON police were required to conduct traffic control after a minor two car crash at the intersection of Bolsover and Stanley Streets.

Paramedics and police were called to the crash around 10.20am this morning.

One person was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after sustaining minor injuries.