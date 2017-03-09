CBD welcomes 4 new businesses as 'wedding hub' is born

THIS time last year, Danielle Hempseed was running her wedding and event planning business from a desk in her bedroom.

Twelve months down the track she is about to open her second shop front, has a staff of six and has one of the most popular event planning businesses in Central Queensland.

Ms Hempseed, who runs Lilly and Lotus Events and associated business Bouquets and Bunches, is about to launch 'The 141 Collective' in collaboration with Dani Drury Photographer and Chantelle Stagg Photography.

Located at 141 East St, the collective will include a florist, the event planning business and two photography studios.

Lilly and Lotus was originally based in Yeppoon but Ms Hempseed said through a combination of commitments in Rockhampton and the rapid expansion of the business, she made the decision to close her coast store and reopen in the Rockhampton CBD.

Photoshoots can be styled too. Chantelle Stagg Photography

Ms Hempseed said Lilly and Lotus Events had grown enormously in the space of a year.

"In the last 12 months I have hired a florist and two event planners and I have a delivery driver so it has really taken off and I think it's mainly because there's a need for us locally as we bring a fresh, modern approach to weddings and wedding flowers,” Ms Hempseed said.

"We've also been working hard to put CQ on the map for weddings, with our work being published in national publications such as Polka Dot Bride, Nouba and The Wedding Playbook. We have also recently been nominated for the Queensland ABIA (Australian Bridal Industry Academy) Awards in three categories: Wedding Styling, flowers & hire.”

Table settings Dani Drury Photographer

Ms Hempseed said the East St store has proved the perfect location for the collective.

"Since August we had been looking for a space and had very set criteria for what we needed. We needed a loading bay and dock access for all of our weddings when we are doing styling and set up,” she said.

"We needed a big storage space, front of house retail space and an office space for consults as we have clients coming in all the time for different needs.

"We are excited to be here in East St, I think it's going to be a good move for us.”

With extensive renovations, which has included stripping back the plasterboard and render to reveal the red brick bones of the building, nearing completion, Ms Hempseed expected the 'front of house' florist to be open by the end of the month.

FRESH AND MODERN: A Lilly and Lotus styled wedding reception. Chantelle Stagg Photography

"At the moment we do daily bunches. We have posy jars, bunches and we are also going to be doing potted plants as well,” she said.

"We will also do 'build your own bunches' where customers can come in and tell us what their spend and colour scheme is or just pick the flowers and we'll have each stem priced individually.

"That's the main thing that will happen out the front and all the wedding planning will happen back of house because that's been running fairly well by itself without the street frontage.

"Ayden McBride from Hey Sugar Cakes by Ayden will have a little display in here as well.

"We have Dani Drury Photographer and Chantelle Stagg Photography who have moved in upstairs and we have about 40 sq m left that we are looking to sub-let to another creative.

"A make-up artist would be perfect because Dani and Chantelle are going to do boudoir shoots and portraits upstairs so if there was someone doing make-up it would be really convenient.

Ms Hempseed said a shared meeting space would also be opening upstairs, with the opportunity for other business people to hire a time slot and meet with clients.

"Say someone like Ayden who works from home wants to have a meeting but doesn't want to do that awkward, blind date style thing at a cafe, she can call up and book a time slot and use that meeting space on a casual basis,” she said.

Ms Hempseed said she is looking forward to seeing what 2017 and the East St collective brings to Lilly & Lotus in the next 12 months.