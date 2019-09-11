CBDS get major facelifts thanks to funding

THE Facades of Rockhampton and Mount Morgan have seen quite a facelift in recent years as council has adopted a program which sees owners access grants for storefront facade restorations.

The program was introduced in 2016 and since then 28 applications have been approved of which 25 have been completed.

One of the businesses who took up the program is Evans and Hearn Accountants, located at 206 Quay next to Customs House.

The building, Archer Chambers, has a rich history as it was built in the 1870s for the pioneer Archer family.

Quay St was one of the earliest parts of Rockhampton to be developed as it served the passing trade of the wharves on the riverbank.

Colin Archer was the last of the Archer brothers in Rockhampton to die in 1921 and the building was then leased as offices.

In 1947 the building was purchased by the New Zealand Loan and Mercantile Agency Company Ltd and in 1960 it was transferred to Mactaggarts Primary Producers Co-Op Association Ltd before Evans and Hearn bought it in 1976.

Evans and Hearns Accountants on Quay St taken in 2002.

It was listed on the Queensland Heritage Register in 1992.

The business took part in the facades program a couple of years ago, undertaking an exterior paint job and new signage.

Principal James Fabbro said the program was great for the region, bringing more people to the historic area.

"It neatens it all up, we hadn't done a paint job in 10 years or so," he said.

With the new art gallery poised just next door, Mr Fabbro said there was a lot going on in the precinct.

"I think it's great for the area, hopefully it brings a lot more people to the CBD area … add to how fantastic the riverfront is looking … the ability to attract tourists to the area is there," he said.

"I think the art gallery will be an asset to the area."

Nine facades upgrades were completed in the last financial year and there are three in progress now, two in Rockhampton and one in Mount Morgan.

The CBD of Mount Morgan and Rockhampton eligible for the Facade Improvement Scheme with grants of up to $5,000. Picture: RRC

A project of Rockhampton Regional Council's economic development arm, Advance Rockhampton, the Facade Improvement Scheme is aimed at encouraging building owners and business operators to invest in facade renovations and storefront improvements for their building using grants to cover a portion of renovation costs.

A grant can match up to 50 per cent of eligible costs to a maximum of $5000 per facade and $92,902.50 has been invested so far.

"In the Rockhampton region we are fortunate to have some stunning architecture, which has charmed visitors for decades and been a point of pride for residents," Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

The CBD of Mount Morgan and Rockhampton eligible for the Facade Improvement Scheme with grants of up to $5,000. Picture: RRC

"Through the Facade Improvement Scheme, our goal is to work with property owners to revitalise and enhance some of these gracious buildings in the Rockhampton CBD and Mount Morgan Centre, and create thriving, attractive areas which showcase our history.

"Walking around the CBD in Rockhampton this week it is easy to see how much this program has already helped to enhance the feel and appearance of our streetscapes.

"We recognise that while the buildings are private property, the facades are very much a part of our public space. These facade improvements enhance community pride and make our city spaces more inviting and interesting."