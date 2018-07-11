CCC ‘backs’ Ipswich sacking

LOCAL Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe says Queensland's corruption watchdog boss has backed his plan to sack the Ipswich City Council.

The Minister revealed on Monday that the Government would introduce new laws ­designed to specifically remove councillors from office in a bid to create "certainty" for the community.

On radio yesterday, Mr Hinchliffe said he had the support of Crime and Corruption chairman Alan MacSporran.

"I'm acting on the advice that I've had from the chair of the CCC," he said on ABC Radio.

"The chair of the CCC wants me to take this action. I've been speaking to him about this matter."

Mr Hinchliffe repeated his claim that the council was ­willing to drag out the issue for months, pointing to their ­challenge of the Government's show cause notice in the ­Supreme Court.

"Frankly, I don't believe the people of the city of Ipswich should have to put up with that," he said.

"We're trying to deliver certainty and good quality governance for the city of Ipswich."

The Government plans to have the Bill before a Parliamentary committee next week, before it is debated and passed by Parliament on August 21.

Administrators would be appointed to run the city until the next council election in March, 2020.

Ipswich Councillor Paul Tully, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, said the CCC "should stick to its investigations and let the Government get on with governing the state of Queensland".

"It's a bizarre development and admission by the Minister that the CCC seems to be interfering in the decision-making processes of the State Government," he said.

A CCC spokesman said it would be inappropriate to comment while its investigation was ongoing and related matters were before the courts.

The CCC has charged 15 people with 79 offences since they began their investigation into the Ipswich City Council.