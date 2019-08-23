Menu
Trad has been hammered the last few days by LNP members
Politics

CCC chair signals timeline for Trad matter

by Sarah Vogler
23rd Aug 2019 9:53 AM
JACKIE Trad's political future will continue to hang in the balance for at least the next two weeks with the state's corruption watchdog revealing it is determining whether or not it will launch an investigation.

Crime and Corruption Chair Alan MacSporran this morning faced questions before a parliamentary committee about the assessment of the Deputy Premier and her family's Woolloongabba investment property purchase.

"I think the time for the completion of the assessment … will be in the next couple of weeks," Mr MacSporran told the Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Committee hearing.

"There's just a couple of loose ends that need to be tied up before we can reveal the results of our assessment."

The Government has been sweating on the results of the assessment with Ms Trad promising to stand aside should the CCC investigate.

The matter saw both Ms Trad and the Premier take heavy fire over the ongoing integrity saga.

It is set to cause ructions at this weekend's Labor conference with the CFMEU floating potentially moving against Ms Trad.

Other Left unions have distanced themselves from any such action, pledging to back Ms Trad should her future be raised.

