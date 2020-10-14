Menu
Former Cyclones coach Chris Muggeridge has been charged with three counts of misconduct in relation to public office. Picture: Chris Ison
Crime

CCC Investigation: Former Cyclones coach seeks adjournment

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
14th Oct 2020 6:00 PM
A CAPRICORNIA Correctional Centre officer had his matter heard at the committal call over in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Christopher John Muggeridge was charged last year by the Crime and Corruption Commission following an investigation into the jail.

The investigation, which was assisted by Queensland Corrective Services and the Queensland Police Service, focused on allegations of corrupt practices in the Capricornia Correctional Centre by custodial corrections officers, supervisors and managers.

The former coach of the CQU Rockhampton Cyclones basketball team was charged with three counts of misconduct in relation to public office.

Mr Muggeridge’s lawyer Ken Bressington said he was waiting for crucial material that had not yet been provided.

Mr Bressington said there were previous adjournments following reference to CCTV footage in the material, however, the CCTV did not work.

He said, as a result, they now had to rely on logbooks and emails regarding people working and complaints regarding lack of officers being able to see prisoners.

“We are waiting on the logbooks and emails relevant to that, I understand it is being processed,” he said.

Police prosecutor Jess King confirmed a request had been sent by Mr Bressington’s office for the logbook and email material on Monday.

Ms King said the material covered about a two-year period and would take one month to be provided.

Magistrate Jason Schubert adjourned the matter to November 11.

