CCC INVESTIGATION: Officer to face court next year

A ROCKHAMPTON prison officer has had her matters adjourned to next year.

Melita Jane Williams was one of seven officers from Capricornia Correctional Centre charged after the state’s corruption watchdog completed an investigation into the jail.

Ms Williams, who appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Thursday, was charged with common assault.

Lawyer Meghan Rothery ordered a brief of evidence and Magistrate Jeff Clarke adjourned the matter to February 26, 2020. Her bail was enlarged.