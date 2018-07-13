Menu
Crime and Corruption Commission's Alan MacSporran.
Council News

CCC responds to claims it gave minister dismissal advice

Hayden Johnson
by
12th Jul 2018 12:10 AM | Updated: 10:20 AM
PRESSURE is mounting on the State Government to release any advice it has received from the Crime and Corruption Commission about the sacking of the Ipswich City Council.

Revelations that the minister was in discussions with the CCC about his options were first reported by the QT last month.

On Tuesday Mr Hinchliffe said a decision to introduce special legislation to dismiss the council came after advice from the CCC and; "the chair of the CCC wants me to take this action".

Yesterday he said commission chair Alan MacSporran backed an end to the saga in Ipswich.

"We need to get resolution and this matter dealt with," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"The chair of the CCC certainly has given me personally, strong support for getting this matter resolved."

Councillor David Pahlke, who will lose his job in August, has written to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Mr Hinchliffe and the CCC to ask for any advice to be publicly released.

The QT asked the Crime and Corruption Commission to clarify what advice Mr MacSporran had provided Mr Hinchliffe.

"As the investigation remains ongoing and related matters are before the court, it is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further," a CCC spokesman said.

"Fifteen people have been charged with 79 offences following the Crime and Corruption Commission's investigation into Ipswich City Council.

"The CCC's investigation remains ongoing."

The LNP's Local Government spokeswoman Ann Leahy said the government should release information provided by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk must release all advice received from the Crime and Corruption Commission on this matter, in particular, any advice to sack the full Ipswich City Council," she said.

Queensland barrister Tony Morris, who knows Mr MacSporran, said Mr Hinchliffe's comment might have been a "misunderstanding".

"The notion that the government is at the beck and call of the CCC to pass retrospective legislation to prevent litigation in the Supreme Court, just because the head of the CCC asks for it is bizarre," he said.

