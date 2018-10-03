CCC reveals number of council complaints are increasing

QUEENSLAND'S Crime and Corruption Commission dealt with significantly more complaints about local government, a report has revealed.

The corruption watchdog's 2017-18 annual report was handed down yesterday.

It revealed the commission's 334 full-time staff, made up of lawyers, investigators, social scientists and financial analysts, had charged 38 people with 176 criminal offences after corruption investigations.

CCC chairman Alan MacSporran praised his staff and their work - particularly in Operation Belcarra.

"Significantly, this work brought to light further allegations against senior members of local councils including the Ipswich City Council and Logan City Council," he said.

"Three former mayors have subsequently been charged with offences ranging from official corruption to fraud and perjury."

Mr MacSporran said the CCC's investigation into the Ipswich City Council "identified significant governance failures and cultural issues that appear to have been occurring over many years".

Complaints against the public sector and local government have increased by 28 per cent and 14 per cent respectively in 2017-18.

The CCC will use an additional $7.4million over four years to put on 13 staff to investigate "increasingly complex" public sector corruption.

It will continue to focus on pursuing corruption of elected officials.