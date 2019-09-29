Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Into Love shop thefts
News

CCTV: Adult shop calls for shoplifters to pay up

Crystal Jones
by
29th Sep 2019 2:35 PM | Updated: 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL business is calling for people to come forward and pay for items they were seen taking. 

Four people entered the Into Love store on Walker St around 11am today. 

The store's owners say the people took numerous items without paying, before leaving in a car. 

The local business said it was sickening that people could take items from a local business. 

In one CCTV video, a man can be seen taking an item before placing it down his pants directly in view of the camera.

To see videos in clearer resolution, head to https://www.facebook.com/intolovebundaberg.

The people entered the store and then left with items they hadn't paid for.
The people entered the store and then left with items they hadn't paid for.
adult store cctv editors picks into love shoplifters theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Massive wave pool to create 10,000 jobs

    premium_icon Massive wave pool to create 10,000 jobs

    Business The construction of a $1.1 billion ‘surf ranch’ featuring the state’s first commercial wave pool could start in southeast Queensland as early as next year.

    BREAKING: Two cars collide out the front of Sizzler

    premium_icon BREAKING: Two cars collide out the front of Sizzler

    News This is the second road traffic crash in Rockhampton in the past half an hour

    UPDATE: Two people transported to hospital following crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Two people transported to hospital following crash

    News Three people were involved in the crash, emergency services are on scene

    Grass fires keep crews busy

    premium_icon Grass fires keep crews busy

    News A GRASS fire at Mount Morgan held fire crews at bay for two hours on Saturday.