CCTV and lighting in town centre to reduce rising crime rate

SMART TOWN: Councillor Nigel Hutton and mayor Bill Ludwig look at plans for a Yeppoon Town Centre Smart Lighting Project. Vanessa Jarrett

NEW CCTV cameras and LED lighting may help curb Yeppoon's crime rate, Councillors say.

Mayor Bill Ludwig and Deputy Mayor Councillor Nigel Hutton spoke to media this week about the Yeppoon Town Centre Smart Lighting project.

Public wifi, LED pedestrian lighting and six CCTV cameras are being installed across the sections of the James, Normanby, Mary and Hill Sts and will

Funding of $297,000 was received from the Queensland Government under the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program and has been combined with $198,000 from Livingstone Shire Council for the project.

"These advanced elements all contribute to building a safe, connected and liveable community, as well as economic growth and employment, and Council look forward to residents, visitors and local businesses taking advantage of these upgraded locations throughout the CBD,” Cr Hutton said.

A crucial component of the project was the next security cameras after the recent spate of crime in Yeppoon in the last few days.

On Monday night, Whisk, The Strand Hotel and Dominos were all broken into along with an attempted break-in on Johnathon St.

"It will add to the spread of the public and privates cameras to ensure our CBD is safe and we have the best coverage we have to support the police in doing their role and make sure the businesses are protected in our community,” Cr Hutton said.

"Police can't be everywhere 24/7 but those cameras can be,” Cr Ludwig said.

"CCTV is one of the greatest deterrants for people to know is they are going to be captured, they are going to be recognised.:

The new cameras will allow for police to have access to "better evidence” and bring more justice to the criminals.

The new LED lighting also ties in with the safety element.

The technology in the lights allows them to switch off and activate when sound or movement is detected.

This will create a greener outcome and lower electricity bill on ratepayers hip pockets.

Smart Parking sensors and pay stations are also being installed around the Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct as part of the project.

The sensors will be connected to mobile phone app to which users can check how long they have left on their paid parking or top up their payment if they want to stay longer.

Paid and regulated parking has been quite the contentious issue in Yeppoon of late as Council has been discussing to introduce regulated parking around the lagoon and skate park.

"The issue for us in a tourist town in the peak times you have tourists and locals and it's about finding the balance,” Cr Ludwig said.

Cr Ludwig admitted he hates paying for parking as well but it has to be fair as some people will park there all day.

"We have a multi story with over 330 car parks available that is absolutely free but if you want to park in the premium its not too much of a financial impost,” he said.

Assistant Minister for Education and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said this exciting new project was a first for the Capricorn Coast.

"These upgrades will allow residents and visitors to enjoy the Yeppoon Town Centre in a new way by offering improved lighting, and an increase in safety with more CCTV installed,” Mrs Lauga said.

"This funding is a step in the right direction to enhance the functionality of these central locations in Yeppoon, and I'm proud to have secured this Queensland Government grant for the betterment of our region.”