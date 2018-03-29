CCTV: Balaclava-clad thieves bust into Rocky business

BALACLAVA-clad thieves have been caught on camera forcing entry into a Rockhampton business.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police are investigating the break-and-enter at the Foodworks on Lakes Creek Road.

"Around 2.30am this morning two unknown offenders forced entry into the premises using a metal bar,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"Once inside they've rummaged through the premises, but we are unsure if they have stolen anything.

"They have attempted to break into an ATM.”

Describing the pair as both having a slim build and wearing dark shorts, Det Snr Sgt Peachey said Police are appealing for public assistance.

Believing the break and enter is apart of a string of robberies that have occurred in the area, Det Snr Sgt Peachy said they are looking at other linked offences.

"Two nights ago we also had an offence very similar and we believe the persons matching the description are the same persons,” he said.

CCTV footage: Police are seeking assistance from the public by releasing CCTV footage from three recent Break and Enters in Rockhampton.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said they are also looking into a link with another break-in on February 25 where a number of persons stole $20,000 worth of cigarettes and other property.

"We will be working with the shop managers and owners there and look at some counter measures we can put in place,” he said.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said this is becoming a "target area” and police will be "stepping it up” in regards to protecting places within the area.

If anyone has any information in regards to this or saw anyone matching this description, they can contact Crime Stoppers or Rockhampton police immediately.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000 and Rockhampton police on 4932 3500.