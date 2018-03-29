CCTV: Balaclava robbers on loose after string of Rocky crime

BALACLAVA-clad thieves who crow-barred their way into a Rockhampton store are still on the loose.

Local police released CCTV footage on March 29, which showed the pair break in and rummage through the Foodworks on Lakes Creek Rd.

About 2.30am they forced entry into the premises and attempted break into an ATM.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman today confirmed no one has been charged, and police investigations are ongoing.

CCTV footage: Police are seeking assistance from the public by releasing CCTV footage from three recent Break and Enters in Rockhampton.

It is believed the duo were linked to a string of recent robberies in the area, including a break-in on February 25 where a number of people stole $20,000 worth of cigarettes and other property.

Two nights before the March 29 break in, a similar offence was committed by persons "matching the description”.

CCTV from Foodworks Contributed ROK290318cctv1

"We will be working with the shop managers and owners there and look at some counter measures we can put in place,” Detective Senior Sergeant Peachey told local media last month.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said this is becoming a "target area” and police will be "stepping it up” in regards to protecting places within the area.

CCTV from Foodworks Contributed ROK290318cctv3

If anyone has any information in regards to this or saw anyone matching this description, they can contact Crime Stoppers or Rockhampton police immediately.

Crime Stoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000 and Rockhampton police on 4932 3500.