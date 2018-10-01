Menu
CCTV of unprovoked attack on boy at Kawana Shoppingworld
Crime

by Torny Miller
29th Sep 2018 1:45 PM
DISTURBING footage has been released showing the moment a man randomly approached a 15-year-old boy in a southeast Queensland shopping centre and assaulted him.

It has been alleged that a man walked up to the boy and his friends about 2.40pm on Monday as they walked through Kawana Shoppingworld on Point Carwright Drv, Buddina, and told the boy to get out of his way.

Police have released these images of a man they wish to speak to following the assault of a teenage boy. Pictures: Supplied
The man then became agitated, pushing the teenager and slapping him across the face.

The boy received minor injuries to his mouth.

Police would like to speak to the man in the footage, who is described as aged in his 40s or 50s, about 182cm tall, with grey hair and tattoos on his arms and legs.

