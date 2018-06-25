CCTV captures suspect in vicinity of cafe arson attack

BRUNCHES FIRE: Police release image of a woman who could assist them with their inquiries.

BRUNCHES FIRE: Police release image of a woman who could assist them with their inquiries. Contributed

UPDATE 10.55am: Rockhampton Police today launched a public appeal in the search for a person of interest regarding the fire at Brunch's cafe.

At a press conference this morning, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey of the Rockhampton CIB revealed further details regarding yesterday's early morning suspected arson attack at the Musgrave St business.

"What we do know now from CCTV footage and also other witnesses is that at approximately between 5 and 5.30am an unknown person has entered into these premises,” Det Sen Sgt Peachey said.

"They have forced entry into the rear of the premises through a door, at which time through to the office where they've started a fire with unknown means.

"As a result, police have treated the fire as suspicious, we've currently declared a crime scene and are awaiting scientific officers being flown from Brisbane to examine that crime scene.”

Due to commence shortly, the scientific investigation was expected to provide an indication where the origin (seat) of the fire along with identification of the potential use of an accelerant.

He said while it remained unclear whether the woman had actually started the fire, he said police were seeking to identify her as they believed she would be able to assist them with their inquiries.

"Currently we're asking for information from the public in regards to the identity of the person who we've released,” he said.

"We believe this person might be able to assist us with our inquiries so if anyone knows who this person is or anyone who is responsible for this fire, they could contact Crimestoppers (1800 333 000) or Rockhampton Police (07 4932 3550).

Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Police are investigating the cause of a suspicious fire which has gutted the Brunch's cafe on Musgrave Street Chris Ison ROK250618cfire6

Det Sen Sgt Peachy said the fire caused "significant damage” to the premises and the business's owner was "very shaken” and "their business was more than likely destroyed at this stage”.

The motive for the crime remains a mystery at this stage with the detective saying they were keeping open mind about the investigation and hoping members of the public would come forward with information.

"We're actively speaking to witnesses and neighbours in regards to suspicious activity around this location, not just on that night but previous times,” he said.

EARLIER: MORE information is expected to be released this morning by Rockhampton police regarding the suspicious fire at popular Berserker cafe, Brunch's.

Yesterday afternoon, police released images of a woman they believed may be able to assist with their inquiries after a blaze tore through the Musgrave St business at around 5.20am on Sunday.

Police media believed the fire, which caused extensive damage to the business, was deliberately lit and are appealing for anyone who has any information or recognises the woman pictured to contact Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch on 4932 3550.

A crime scene has been declared as investigations into the fire continue.

A press conference will take place this morning with more information on the arson attack to follow.