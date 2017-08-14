CCTV footage busts Rocky mum's car park revenge

When someone appears to have stolen her car park, a Rocky mum took matters into her own hands.

A WOMAN faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday charged with wilful damage after a parking rage incident where she keyed a man's car after he stole her parking spot.

Part time store clerk and mother-of-two Barbara Ross, 54, was having a bad day on September 16th, 2016 - she was suffering "extreme pain in her knees” (awaiting a double knee replacement operation) and her son was suffering health issues.

The final straw was a verbal altercation around 10.30am with a man after he supposedly stole her parking spot at the Stockland Rockhampton car park.

Defence lawyer Jack Blackburn said "she was indicating to go into a parking bay and the victim cut in front of her to steal her parking bay”.

Although Ross initially denied to the police in an interview that she keyed the car, Prosecutor Jess King said she changed her story after an investigation into Stockland's CCTV footage.

"Police viewed footage and identified the defendant, she was seen to extend her right arm towards the car and walk along the car, when she appeared after the car, she had her keys in her hand,” Ms King said.

"The damage was at the length and height at which the keys in her hand walking past the car would have caused damage to those panels.”

Mr Blackburn said the attack on the car was out of character and his client acknowledged she was "clearly out of line and had no excuse for her offending”.

Magistrate Jeff Clark described the incident as an "unusual and erratic response” and "mean spirited” saying her plea of guilty was a long time coming after initially denying responsibility until the CCTV evidence came to light was "a concerning feature to your case”.

He fined Ross $750 and ordered her to pay $1,900.75 damages.