CCTV footage catches thief in act twice

CCTV cameras caught a Yeppoon thief stealing from local businesses on two occasions.

A THIEF who targetted a Yeppoon car yard under the cover of darkness was caught out by security camera footage.

David Stewart Marks went to Ian Weigh Toyota about 10pm on September 13 and removed the front and back number plates from a vehicle at the dealership and placed them on his own.

The trouble for Marks was that CCTV footage was watching his every move.

It was not the first time Marks had targetted a Yeppoon business.

On October 13 last year, at a BP service station, he pumped $80 of unleaded fuel into his car.

When he walked inside and attempted to buy a packet of cigarettes, his card was declined and he left without paying for the fuel.

Again, CCTV cameras were watching.

Marks, 47, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week to a string of charges including stealing, amphetamine possession and traffic related offences.

Police prosecutor Jessica King said Marks had a history of traffic, dishonesty and drug offences and his latest indiscretions had breached a probation order.

A lawyer for Marks said he’d had a long battle with mental health issues and his offending this time around was less serious than before.

She said Marks had suffered a back injury and had struggled to come to terms with the fact that he would not be able to work again.

“He’s trying to move on with life,” she said

“He’s still waiting for (a disability pension) to happen.”

The lawyer said Marks was also engaged in a drug rehabilitation program.

“An actual term of imprisonment would send him backwards rather than forwards,” she said.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said given the number of charges there would have to be quite a few fines.

“He’ll just have to pay it off over time through SPER (State Penalties Enforcement Registry).”

Mr Clarke fined Marks $3450 and also ordered he pay $80.06 restitution for the stolen fuel.