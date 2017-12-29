CCTV FOOTAGE: Chilling moment man tries to abduct CQ child

CHILLING CCTV footage has captured the moment a man attempts to abduct an 8-year-old girl in Emerald on Thursday afternoon.

In the footage, a man is seen to pull into the rear of Emerald Hotel on Clermont St in a white Toyota Hilux tray back, next to a Holden sedan.

Inside the sedan, a young girl waits while her mother enters the hotel.

CCTV of Emerald attempted abduction.Photo Contributed Contributed ROK291217abduction2

The man is seen to walk up to the vehicle and attempt to reach in and take the child, but is interrupted by the hotel manager walking past.

Police are searching for the man, who fled the scene in his ute.

Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said the mother of the young girl was returning a number of children home from a birthday party and walking a child into the premises when the attempted abduction took place.

The man was described as being aged in his 30s with a slim build and wearing dark pants, a straw hat and what appears to be a grey T-shirt.

The man also had some sort of beard.

He was driving a Toyota Hilux, believed to be between a 2012 to 2015 model.

Det. Act Insp Peachey said it was a very concerning incident.

He urged the community to look after young ones and keep an eye on them as unfortunately, there are people who wish to commit such crimes.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.