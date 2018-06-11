CCTV: Three teens charged after brazen armed robbery

ROBBERY: Two males held an attendant at knife point during an armed robbery at the United service station on Walker Street in the early hours of this morning.

NAGESWARG Rao had only been working at the United fuel station on Boundary St for two months when he was allegedly held up at knife point.

Police said about 1.10am on Monday, a pair of masked armed robbers rushed into the servo, brandishing a large blade at Mr Rao while demanding cash.

The 24-year-old attendant was yesterday clearly shaken after the ordeal.

He had been on his own at the time.

"I was scared, yeah of course," he said.

CCTV footage was captured of the attack, which shows one of the bandits slashing the confectionery on the bench with the knife before turning their attention to Mr Rao.

They quickly went behind the till and as one emptied the takings from the till, the other grabbed cigarettes from the cabinet.

One of the bandits was wearing a white hooded jumper and black pants while the other was wearing a grey t-shirt at the time.

Their faces were covered and one wore gloves.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Self said a police dog was called to the scene shortly after the armed robbery.

"The knife was about 30cm long and a kitchen knife," he said.

"A police dog was immediately called to the location and tracked the scent to a nearby address.

"Police located some items of interest including a knife and face coverings at that location."

Yesterday afternoon, police charged three teenagers in relation to the attack.

Det Snr Sgt Self said a 13-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were all charged with armed robbery in company.

"Two of the boys allegedly committed the offence in the petrol station while the other was the look out," Det Snr Sgt Self said police would allege.

The three teens will be dealt with under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Det Snr Sgt Self said the robbery was the second hold up to happen at the station this year.

"A few months ago there was a similar incident, no one was injured ... unfortunately these 24-hour operators are a target late at night," he said.

"We do encourage these places to tighten their security.

"They can consider locking doors at night or putting screens across where the console operators are working...."