CCTV footage may help police solve CBD robbery

Police have released a photograph of a number of males who they believe may be able to assist with their investigation into a robbery in the CBD on the weekend.

POLICE have released new CCTV footage in relation to the investigation of the robbery in the Rockhampton CBD over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Sunday Morning at 2:40am when a 49 year-old woman was approached by a large group of males. One of them allegedly 'snatched' her handbag.

Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachy said they were further investigating the incident.

"We are releasing the images of the CCTV footage of the people we believe were involved in the incident," he said.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any new information they may have.

"We are asking for public assistance from anyone who can identify these people and if they can call Crime Stoppers or the local police station," Snr Sgt Peachy said.

Those with information can report a crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, via Policelink on 131 444 or to your local station.