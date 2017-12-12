Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CCTV footage may help police solve CBD robbery

Police have released a photograph of a number of males who they believe may be able to assist with their investigation into a robbery in the CBD on the weekend.
Police have released a photograph of a number of males who they believe may be able to assist with their investigation into a robbery in the CBD on the weekend. Supplied
vanessa jarrett
by

POLICE have released new CCTV footage in relation to the investigation of the robbery in the Rockhampton CBD over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Sunday Morning at 2:40am when a 49 year-old woman was approached by a large group of males. One of them allegedly 'snatched' her handbag.

Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachy said they were further investigating the incident.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"We are releasing the images of the CCTV footage of the people we believe were involved in the incident," he said.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any new information they may have.

"We are asking for public assistance from anyone who can identify these people and if they can call Crime Stoppers or the local police station," Snr Sgt Peachy said.

Those with information can report a crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, via Policelink on 131 444 or to your local station.

Topics:  east street robbery rockhampton cbd rockhampton crime rockhampton police

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Community garden back to grassroots

Community garden back to grassroots

SHANE Tull is one of 13 trainees cultivating a community garden.

NDIS event helps Rocky man find new study options

Support worker Rodrigo Medina Minuzzi with Jason Day.

The event was designed to help people better understand the scheme

LETTERS: Can equality be dangerous?

Scott D'Amico (left) and Brad Harker celebrate after the same sex marriage vote result announcement in Queens Park, Brisbane.

Letter writer Arnold Jago says equality can be dangerous.

Engineer gives evidence about the truck load

CRASH SCENE: Two Chinese tourists were killed from a pipe falling off the back of a truck near Raglan on the Bruce Highway on December 6, 2014.

Mechanical engineers gives evidence in trial about 2014 fatal

Local Partners