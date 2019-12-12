Menu
Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man who robbed a supermarket in Park Avenue last month.
News

CCTV: Footage shows armed robbery at North Rocky store

Steph Allen
12th Dec 2019 4:58 PM
ROCKHAMPTON police are asking the public to help them identify a man who robbed a Park Avenue supermarket on November 20 with a weapon that appeared to be a knife.

The man, who was of a slim build and dressed in black clothing and a black balaclava entered the store just after 8.30pm and jumped the counter.

A shop attendant fled to the back of the shop while the man helped himself to the till, jumped the counter once more and walked calmly out of the store.

Detectives are currently investigating the robbery and are urging anyone who may be able to identify the person in this video to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902305102

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

