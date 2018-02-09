Menu
CCTV footage: 'Guide dog' thieves smash into Rocky business

Amber Hooker
by

THIEVES smashed in a Rockhampton businesses door with a golf club and took off with a guide-dog donation tin.

Local police are on the lookout for what appears to be two people who broke into Food Sing Trading between 6pm on February 5 to 9am February 6.

The Richardson Rd business posted a short clip of CCTV footage to their Facebook page last night, asking for the public's help.

Rockhampton business Food Sing Trading shares CCTV footage following a break in at their Richardson Rd store overnight February 6pm to 9am. Amber Hooker

"They broke in our shop and took the guide dog (tin) with a couple hundred dollars inside." they posted.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the matter was reported to police on February 6, and police are investigating.

Rockhampton business Food Sing Trading shares CCTV footage following a break in at their Richardson Rd store overnight February 6pm to 9am. Amber Hooker

"A golf club was used to smash the front glass door," the spokeswoman said.

"At this stage, there are no charges, but I understand police have strong leads to work with."

 

Rockhampton business Food Sing Trading was the target of a theft overnight February 5 to 6, in which offenders stole a guide dog donation box with money inside.

To report information to police, visit the Policelink website or call 131 444.

Report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

