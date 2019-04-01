Menu
Stabbing Sunshine Coast CCTV
Crime

CCTV reveals moment stabbing victim dumped at hospital

1st Apr 2019 9:54 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM
POLICE have released CCTV as part of ongoing investigations into an incident where a 19-year-old man suffered serious stab wounds on the Sunshine Coast.

On March 16 about 2.30am, a man in his 20s can be seen dropping off the victim at Sunshine Coast University Hospital from a white sedan, possibly a Hyundai i03.

The victim was rushed inside where he underwent urgent surgery for two wounds to his torso and one wound to his arm before being placed in an induced coma.

Police have released CCTV footage of a 19-year-old stabbing victim being dropped at Sunshine Coast University Hospital. Queensland Police

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the man walking in the vicinity of David Low Way at Pacific Paradise early Saturday morning or witnessed the Hyundai travelling in the area to come forward.

Anyone who recognises the man next to the white vehicle in the CCTV is also being urged to contact police.

cctv footage crime editors picks queensland police stabbing sunshine coast university hospital
