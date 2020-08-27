CCTV shows moment gunman fired hail of bullets at dad

Shocking CCTV has emerged of the moment a Sydney dad was shot in a hail of about a dozen bullets outside his home yesterday.

The vision captures Mohammed Saab, 37, walking to the driver's side door of this black ute outside his house in Knoll Ave, Turrella, at 7am yesterday.

The hooded gunman fires at Mr Saab.

His attacker emerges from the rear passenger seat of a black hatchback waiting on the opposite side of the road.

With one foot on the road, the hooded gunman points his weapon over his opened rear door and fires what appears to be about 13 rounds in three seconds at Mr Saab.

Mr Saab appears to achieve some shelter from the driver's side door of his own vehicle as he was being shot.

The ute was later seized by police from outside Mr Saab’s home. Picture: Brett Costello

As the shooter got back in the rear seat, Mr Saab ran behind his vehicle and back into his front gate, clutching his stomach at one point.

Two women can be seen running out to meet Mr Saab at the front door of the home, as the shooter left in the getaway car.

Mr Saab was shot in the shoulder chest and leg before being taken to St George Hospital in a serious condition.

Police Chief Inspector Chris Hill yesterday said the victim was the intended target of the attack.

"Some of the information that has come forward leads us to believe this was not a random incident," he said.

A neighbour who works with Mr Saab's construction company said the victim was a "top bloke".

"He's very nice, he's the best. To be honest with you he's a role model," the neighbour said.

