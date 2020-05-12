Cedar Pk traders see light at the end of the tunnel

Business owners Lisa White and Ross Lane are pleased to see the best of people when times get tough.

CEDAR Park Shopping Complex traders are determined to build up their businesses to be stronger and better than ever in the aftermath of COVID-19 restrictions and the effect they have had on their business and the big message coming through is the need to shop local.

Rossco’s Pizza and Spar Supermarket Owner Ross Lane believes the recent restrictions and social isolation and the effect they have had on the local economy has raised awareness of the need to shop locally more now than ever.

“I think people are starting to realise we have to support local business to sustain employment and to keep the local economy flowing,” Ross said.

“Throughout the pandemic I have been fortunate that my businesses have continued to flow.

“Rossco’s Pizza was already set up for takeaway and delivery and people are still enjoying a night off cooking.

“For Spar, our biggest issue has been trying to source stock. We are getting an extra delivery each week, but we are still not getting everything we have ordered which has been frustrating.

“Pasta, rice, flour, pasta sauce, toilet paper and cleaning products have and are still difficult to source but that situation is slowing improving.

“I think many people were worried in the beginning and panic buying made it difficult for supply.

“In general, people have been very respectful to us and to other shoppers, I believe when hardship hits it brings the best out in people and that is more than relevant in our community.

“People have been more mindful of others which is nice to see and a testament of the strength of our community.”

Lisa White from Cedar Park News said trade has been good with more people opting to shop locally rather than going to the larger shopping centres.

“We have seen an influx of seniors coming in as I don’t believe they have been feeling comfortable entering the larger centres.

“We have marking on the floors to indicate the need for social distancing and everyone has been compliant.

“Most people will wait outside the shop until they can be served.

“We have a huge focus on great customer service and will always prioritise our customers’ needs. I think people are discovering the benefits of supporting the smaller businesses which is a trend I hope continues.”

Micks Meats owner operator Mick Chappell said his business has seen a good flow of traffic throughout the pandemic restrictions.

“The only real issue we had initially was the price of meats being driven up by demand but that is now settling down and we are seeing much better pricing as a result,” Mick said.

“We are still only allowed to have up to four people in the shop at any time due to social distancing, but everyone has been very respectful and happy to comply.

“In the meat industry hygiene is always a priority so we continue to ensure we keep on top of that more now than ever so our customers know they are safe and protected.”

